New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment from former aides, but there’s a new report that a current aide for the governor is alleging the same.

The New York Times broke news that Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath is publicly alleging he harassed her with “suggestive comments” and remarks about her looks.

Per the Times:

She recalled him telling her she was beautiful — in Italian — and, as she sat alone with him in his office awaiting dictation, he gazed down her shirt and commented on a necklace hanging there… In several interviews conducted over the past week, Ms. McGrath described a pattern of the governor mixing flirtatious banter with more personal comments, as well as a subtle and persistent cultivation of competitive relationships between female co-workers in his office. It was something she said was compounded and protected by a demand for secrecy, and normalized inside the governor’s inner circle.

McGrath is even alleging, the report says, it was “common knowledge” that the governor “would play favorites among female staffers.”

A lawyer representing Cuomo responded by telling the Times, “The governor has greeted men and women with hugs and a kiss on the cheek, forehead, or hand. Yes, he has posed for photographs with his arm around them. Yes, he uses Italian phrases like ‘ciao bella’… None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned. He has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone.”

There is an investigation underway into the multiple claims made by Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, and more.

A number of New York Democrats have called on Cuomo to resign, but Cuomo has thus far refused. He is also facing serious scrutiny over the nursing home deaths scanda.

