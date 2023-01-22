Jeff Zients, who spent 15 months leading the pandemic response for the White House, is reportedly returning to the administration to serve as President Joe Biden’s next Chief of Staff.

According to the Washington Post, Zients will take over the key role shortly after Ron Klain departs — a move which is expected to follow next month’s State of the Union address.

Zients headed the White House pandemic response as the administration’s coronavirus response coordinator until April 2022. Prior to that, he held multiple positions in the Obama White House — including director of the National Economic Council and two stints as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The Post reports that Klain has been preparing Zients for the job by assigning him various projects in recent weeks. The Post adds that Zients’s role is likely to center on “keeping the federal government running,” while a separate political strategist will likely be charged with leading President Biden’s reelection effort.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com