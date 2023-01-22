WATCH: GOP Rep. Struggles to Defend Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Homeland Security Committee Post When Confronted on Her 9/11 Trutherism

Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) squirmed when asked if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) belongs on the Homeland Security and Oversight Committees, given her history of conspiratorial beliefs.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz spoke with Raddatz on Sunday for This Week, and she asked him about how Greene (and other far-right members of Congress) are set to hold influential committee assignments. This comes after Greene was stripped of her assignments in the previous session of Congress due to the violent rhetoric and repugnant views she expressed in recent years.

Raddatz brought up this fact by noting Greene was once a 9/11 truther who claimed the Pentagon was never hit by one of the hijacked planes that day. Greene has backtracked from that conspiracy theory, but Raddatz pointed out “[Greene] said that in 2018,” and she asked McCaul “should she be on that committee?”

McCaul, who previously chaired the Homeland Security Committee, deflected from the core of the question in order to proclaim “9/11 was not a hoax.” Thus, Raddatz once again asked, “should she be on the committee?”

“Look, this is 2018. I will I will tell you she has matured,” said McCaul. “I think she realizes she doesn’t know everything, and she wants to learn and become I think more of a team player. I think it’s incumbent upon more senior members to try to — she’s a member of Congress — bring her in and try to educate her that these theories that she has are not accurate.”

Raddatz then asked McCaul if he would’ve preferred Greene having a different assignment.

“I’m not the chair of that committee, and I’m not the Speaker either,” he answered.

Watch above via ABC.

