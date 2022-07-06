JUST IN: Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to Testify In Front of January 6 Committee

Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will testify under oath on Friday in a transcribed interview before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, reported multiple news outlets.

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater first reported on Wednesday the development, which came after he was subpoenaed by the committee last week after refusing to cooperate with the committee.

The outlet, citing “a person familiar with the discussions,” reported that “Cipollone will sit for a videotaped, transcribed interview,” but “is not expected to testify publicly.”

A committee spokesperson declined to comment to the Times.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-IL), the vice-chair of the committee, has repeatedly called on Cipollone to testify given his proximity to then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

It was revealed during the committee hearings that Cipollone sought to dissuade Trump from appointing Justice Department official and election denier Jeffrey Clark to be acting Attorney General, warning of mass resignations were he to do so. He also warned against marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former senior aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com