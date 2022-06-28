Trump Lawyer Warned Against Marching to the Capitol: ‘We’re Going to Get Charged With Every Crime Imaginable’

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, recounted stunning conversations Tuesday she had with White House lawyer Pat Cipollone ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In testimony before the House Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, Hutchinson recalled efforts from within the Trump White House and by House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to keep then President Donald Trump from traveling to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Thank you. Let’s go back to the president’s plans to travel to the White House. We know that White House counsel Pat Cipollone was worried about the legal implications of such a trip and he agreed with the secret service that it should not happen. Did you have any conversations with Pat Cipollone about his concerns and the president going to the Capitol on January 6th?

Hutchinson then recalled a conversation she had with on Jan. 3rd with Cipollone, who she said knew Meadows “had raised the idea of going to the Capitol on Jan. 6th.”

“We had a brief private conversation where he said to me we need to make sure this doesn’t happen. This would be legally a terrible idea for us,” she continued.

“He then urged me to continue to relay that to Mr. Meadows because it’s my understanding that Mr. Cipollone thought Mr. Meadows was pushing this along with the president,” Hutchinson added.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) then asked Hutchinson to recall her conversation with Mr. Cipollone on the morning of the 6th.

“That’s right, he said something to the effect of please make sure we don’t go to the Capitol, Cassidy, keep in touch with me, we’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen,” she recounted Cipollone warning.

“Do you remember which crimes Mr. Cipollone was concerned with?” then asked Cheney.

“In the days leading up to the 6th we had conversations about potentially obstructing justice or defrauding the electoral count,” Hutchinson replied.

“Let’s hear about some of those concerns that you mentioned earlier in your interview with us,” Cheney then said, introducing a clip from Hutchinson’s previous deposition where she recapped what crimes Cipollone was concerned Trump might be charged with on Jan. 6.

