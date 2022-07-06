WATCH: SimpliSafe Cam Captures Utter Chaos of Absolutely BONKERS Family Fireworks Fiasco
A video from a family’s Fourth of July get together ended with a bang and the brand name SimpliSafe trending on Twitter after the explosive action went wildly viral on Wednesday.
And we do mean wildly. The video features a family in their front yard in a suburban neighborhood having a cook-out and, as happens at millions of such celebrations, some down home fireworks action. But after a misfire, that tranquil relaxation turned to panic faster than you can say “hey y’all, watch this.”
The action, captured by a SimpliSafe security camera, starts when the launcher tips over and the ordinance launches across the ground, striking underneath a minivan. At first the reaction isn’t too big. But then …
Ummmm. pic.twitter.com/XOESbiyjV9
— Cody (@new_orleansjazz) July 6, 2022
Go ahead and take a moment to watch it ten more times, I did.
The video’s prominent SimpliSafe logo prompted some commentary on the home security tech giant.
Shoutout @SimpliSafe for their top notch cameras being able to capture wholesome family moments https://t.co/hPJG69UsGc
— Spencer Chramosta (@indeSPENCable) July 6, 2022
If this is viral marketing for SimpliSafe it’s genius. The camera and microphone quality is good enough to paint the entire narrative in striking detail, from the uncle yelling about how fireworks mortars work, to the mother hastily removing her child. A rich tapestry. https://t.co/6jKmMpz8jV
— Keegan 𓆏 (@PerogiXW) July 6, 2022
Security by SimpliSafe
Humans by SimpliDumbpic.twitter.com/xVMnw9axq2
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 6, 2022
🎇 This should be @SimpliSafe’s ad campaign. Period. https://t.co/eB27aQY7wD
— jeffstaple (@jeffstaple) July 6, 2022
Seeing this from a SimpliSafe camera 💀 https://t.co/LfXfjvgxcy
— Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) July 6, 2022
Some other brand names got a mention too. In the insurance game, naturally.
“Hi, @ItsFlo… does my policy cover this?”https://t.co/Qa4PD4RFG7
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 6, 2022
WE. ARE. FARMERS.
Dun, da dun, da dun dun DUN! ☺️ https://t.co/GXoUwUiIkz
— Fr. Robert Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) July 6, 2022
But the explosives were the star of the show, which was mega viral, roping in Twitter commentators and celebrities alike, including rapper and actor Ice-T.
America is lit… https://t.co/MyZU1XuArl
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 6, 2022
It’s always good to have your neighborhood Fireworks EXPERT in charge… Oh Shit! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/BlKcLlDZgj
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 6, 2022
this is better than the stars wars sequels. https://t.co/6WQI23GOuh
— ART TAVANA (@arttavana) July 6, 2022
Every time I dip my toe in political twitter with the goal of having a civil conversation… pic.twitter.com/BSd52aMGdA
— Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@steveschale) July 6, 2022
*Freedom intensifies* https://t.co/FqZdR2CO86
— Allan (@AllanRicharz) July 6, 2022
I can guarantee a woman was not responsible for this pic.twitter.com/X1PQJVtKSO
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 6, 2022
There were a lot of downer tweets from wanna-be nannies whimpering about how fireworks are too dangerous to put in the hands of American voters, but we aren’t highlighting those tweets here because GTFO with that noise.
Keep freedoming the shit out of being an American, y’all. I for one salute you.
