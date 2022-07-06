WATCH: SimpliSafe Cam Captures Utter Chaos of Absolutely BONKERS Family Fireworks Fiasco

A video from a family’s Fourth of July get together ended with a bang and the brand name SimpliSafe trending on Twitter after the explosive action went wildly viral on Wednesday.

And we do mean wildly. The video features a family in their front yard in a suburban neighborhood having a cook-out and, as happens at millions of such celebrations, some down home fireworks action. But after a misfire, that tranquil relaxation turned to panic faster than you can say “hey y’all, watch this.”

The action, captured by a SimpliSafe security camera, starts when the launcher tips over and the ordinance launches across the ground, striking underneath a minivan. At first the reaction isn’t too big. But then …

Go ahead and take a moment to watch it ten more times, I did.

The video’s prominent SimpliSafe logo prompted some commentary on the home security tech giant.

Some other brand names got a mention too. In the insurance game, naturally.

But the explosives were the star of the show, which was mega viral, roping in Twitter commentators and celebrities alike, including rapper and actor Ice-T.

There were a lot of downer tweets from wanna-be nannies whimpering about how fireworks are too dangerous to put in the hands of American voters, but we aren’t highlighting those tweets here because GTFO with that noise.

Keep freedoming the shit out of being an American, y’all. I for one salute you.

