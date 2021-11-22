JUST IN: January 6 Committee Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence (No, Not the One You’re Thinking of)

The January 6 select committee has issued a new round of subpoenas — and the list includes both Alex Jones and Roger Stone.

Stone has been a longtime Donald Trump ally, and according to the committee, he “reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol.”

Jones, meanwhile, is under scrutiny for his actions and comments leading up to the riots at the Capitol, including his claim ”

Another name on the list is Jennifer Lawrence, but no it is not the Jennifer Lawrence you are thinking of.

Lawrence and her boyfriend Dustin Stockton — who was also subpoenaed — were involved in organizing “stop the steal” 2020 election rallies. The committee’s announcement said they assisted the rally “at the Ellipse on January 6th immediately preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

A Politico profile from just days ago describes them as “The Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA World.”

The Jan. 6 rally was, for them, the culmination of work they had been doing for the past decade — work that long predated the election conspiracy, or QAnon, or Donald Trump’s political career. They surfed the waves of a populist tide that grew larger than anyone imagined, one dedicated to tearing down the establishment of both parties and the government itself, replacing it with a government they saw as closer to the people, closer to God, closer to the Constitution.

Back in June, ProPublica reported that Stockton and Lawrence supposedly raised concerns about “possible danger” they wanted to warn the White House about.

“A last-minute march, without a permit, without all the metro police that’d usually be there to fortify the perimeter, felt unsafe,” Dustin Stockton said in a recent interview. “And these people aren’t there for a fucking flower contest,” added Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, Stockton’s fiancee and co-organizer. “They’re there because they’re angry.”

The fifth person subpoenaed by the committee Monday was Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for the former president.

