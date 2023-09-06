Karine Jean-Pierre Offers Explanation For Viral Moment of Biden Abruptly Leaving Medal of Honor Ceremony

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the reason President Joe Biden left a Medal of Honor recipient’s ceremony early was to “minimize his close contact with attendees.”

Earlier this week, critics of the president accused Biden of disrespecting retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, when he abruptly left his Medal of Honor ceremony after awarding the Vietnam War Veteran the highest military decoration.

Jean-Pierre explained that the president’s departure was planned to minimize his contact with attendees amid a resurgence of covid infections. However, Biden did remove his mask and come in close contact with the 81-year-old veteran while pinning the medal around his neck.

“The president took off his mask, as I said he would, to deliver incredibly powerful remarks about this captain, Captain Taylor, and what he did in service to our our nation. And he wanted to honor the captain,” Jean-Pierre said in a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

“And he left as planned,” she continued. “He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who are who are about to participate in a reception. And as you all reported that, noticed that he left when there was a pause in the program because, again, he wanted to minimize certainly his impact on folks who were there.”

The White House has noted that Biden has tested negative for covid three-times in a row the last few days. First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus the White House announced on Monday, days before Biden is expected to travel to a summit in India.

Watch the segment above via Fox News.

