Kayleigh McEnany Defends Coronavirus Testing Amid Widespread Delays, Claims ‘There’s Excess Capacity’

Despite reports of widespread delays, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending U.S. coronavirus testing — claiming that there is actually an abundance of supply.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday, the press secretary was confronted by host Ainsley Earhardt — who said that she’s spoken with friends who had difficulty getting a rapid coronavirus test.

“I know some friends that stood in line for a long time,” Earhardt “They had to travel from way out on Long Island over to Brooklyn to get in line and get these tests. I know some other people — there are only, like, three clinics on Long Island that are doing this. People who find out maybe someone they were around has tested positive — they want the rapid test to know if they need to go back to work or if they need to quarantine.”

McEnany declared that the rapid tests “are available around the nation,” but said the administration is prioritizing nursing homes. She went on to claim there is a testing surplus.

“There is even in our testing system, as it currently stands, excess testing capacity,” she said. “Because some of the tests that do take a few days are not fully being utilized. So there’s excess capacity in the system.”

This claim comes as major labs and states report lengthy wait times to get test results. Microsoft founder Bill Gates slammed the federal government in a Sunday interview over what he termed a “mind-blowing” inability to make rapid tests more readily available.

“You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world,” Gates said. “No other country has this testing insanity.”

