Kevin McCarthy Secretly Working Against Trump’s Attempts to Replace House Republicans With MAGA Insurgents: CNN

Former President Donald Trump has made a show of targeting many of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — in an attempt to replace them with MAGA insurgents. But one new report says that the ranking House Republican has been working behind the scenes against that effort.

According to CNN, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has quietly raised $100,000 for five of the 10 members of Congress thought to be in Trump’s crosshairs. McCarthy is said to be concerned that should a far-right candidate win a primary in those swing districts, they would stand no chance against a Democrat in a general election. And with control of the House likely to come down to a precious few seats in 2022, McCarthy believes those moderates may be the key to his reclaiming the Speaker’s chair.

The CNN report indicates that McCarthy has even gone so far as to ask Trump to back off on two House moderates — Rep. John Katko (R-NY) and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA).

CNN’s Melanie Zanona interviewed one Republican candidate attempting to oust a Trump-targeted moderate — Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA). That candidate, Joe Kent, sounded off on McCarthy.

“McCarthy is talking out of one side of his mouth — saying he supports the MAGA movement, Trump and President Trump’s policies,” Kent said, according to Zanona. “But his money is supporting Jamie Herrera Beutler and four of the other impeachment voters. It’s just part of the GOP grift. So me and the rest of the base, we’ve kind of have heard enough from them.”

