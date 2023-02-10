Lauren Boebert Endorses ‘Ballot Harvesting,’ Declares She’s Working to Get ‘Campaigns in Place’ For 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined far-right podcaster Tim Pool this week to discuss a wide range of issues from global warming to election integrity.

While joking she believes in climate change, “it happens four times a year,” the Colorado Republican and wannabe jokester struck a more serious tone on the issue of ballot harvesting, which she is now all in on.

“And then you have universal mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. Yeah, I got to say,” Pool began.

“It’s Colorado,” interjected Boebert.

“Right. I’m not so optimistic. I suppose Republicans could launch a massive ballot-harvesting campaign. And if that’s the case, then I’m not sure standing up and educating people matters as much as just knock on their door and saying, fill it out,” Pool argued.

“Right. Yeah. So, you know, in Colorado, you know, we’re trying to get those ballot harvesting campaigns in place that we have to play by their game,” Boebert declared.

“It’s legal in Colorado and we’re not doing it because we’re not for it. But they’re doing that and they’re winning the elections. Colorado is turning bluer and bluer. We just lost our gubernatorial race by 20 points. I mean, this is absurd,” she declared.

“My district’s always been very conservative and, you know, won by 546 votes. So we have to start playing by their games. But, you know, I agree with you. I’m very much more pessimistic. And I don’t think that they care about people. I think they care about power and winning and having control. And one of the things that they love the most is controlling people. That’s very obvious,” Boebert alleged.

Colorado is one of twenty-five states and D.C. that allow someone chosen by the voter to return their ballot, which must be filled out and signed by the voter. While contentious, the original rationale behind the laws was to allow for those with disabilities or other impairments to have easy access to voting and thorough investigations of recent elections have turned up little to no fraud stemming from the practice.

Alabama is the only state in the country that allows only the voter to return their absentee ballot, while the rest of the states have various restrictions and exceptions.

Notably, Boebert’s comments come a week after former President Donald Trump emphatically endorsed ballot drop boxes, which he railed against for years as part of the plot that stole the 2020 election from him. “BEST IDEA I’VE HEARD IN A LONG TIME…PUT THEM ALL OVER THE PLACE. RNC, EVERY REPUBLICAN, GET TO WORK ON THIS NOW!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social, referring to drop boxes.

Watch the clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com