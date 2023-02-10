Lawyers for former President Donald Trump turned over to the government a folder containing classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, ABC News reported on Friday.

Sources told the outlet a laptop belonging to a current aide to Trump was also given to federal officials. James Trusty, an attorney for Trump said the documents in question had been copied electronically to the computer.

ABC News reported:

Sources said the discovery occurred in mid-January as Trump’s team was searching through additional boxes amid the Department of Justice’s ongoing efforts to have Trump’s attorneys verify that Trump no longer still has classified documents in his possession. The material was discovered in the Mar-a-Lago complex, and not in a storage facility within the complex that housed hundreds of classified documents before them being seized in August 2022, the sources said.

The feds’ latest retrieval of classified documents comes after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August when agents found thousands of documents, some of which were marked classified. Agents descended on the property a few months after a lawyer for Trump signed a letter to the Department of Justice stating no government documents remained on site.

That turned out not to be the case.

President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence were also found to have been in possession of classified materials they were supposed to give to the National Archives. In Biden’s case, he had documents dating back to his time as both vice president and as a senator.

