Man Who Won $5 Mil Debunking Election Lies Still Refuses To Rule Out Voting For Trump a THIRD Time

Robert Zeidman, the 63-year-old computer expert who was awarded $5 million in arbitration from Mike Lindell for debunking his election lies, still won’t rule out voting for ex-President Donald Trump for a THIRD time.

Zeidman voted for Trump twice, but then took up Lindell’s challenge to debunk his data for a $5 million prize, which Lindell has now been ordered to pay.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, anchor Erin Burnett concluded an interview with Zeidman by pressing him on his support for Trump. Zeidman said he’s looking to support a Third Way candidate, but when asked point blank, would not rule out voting for Trump:

BURNETT: So, Bob, here’s the thing. You know, when you talk about — he has to believe — you know, in his mind that he just, you know, it’s a psychological thing. He has to believe that Trump is president.

Well, this comes from Trump from the very beginning, right, saying that there was election fraud, right, and then — and then surrounding himself with people who would deliver him whatever it took, right? In this case, you know, this fake information.

I want to be clear. You’ve said you did vote for Trump twice, but he is out there even now, days ahead of Joe Biden about to announce that he’s going to run for reelection, continuing to spread lies about the election that have been debunked.

This is Trump just over the past month at election rallies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We won in 2016. We won by much more in 2020, but it was rigged.

The Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to right the wrong of the 2020 election.

Millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes, and all caught on government cameras.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURNETT: Bob, obviously, the state — the reality, millions of people believe this. He keeps saying it even now. How damaging is it?

ZEIDMAN: Well, that’s the reason that I did this, and I have some friends who I hope will still be friends because I am a conservative Republican. But I thought the truth needed to come out.

And I can tell you that both times I voted for Trump, I’ve considered him the lesser of two evils, in my mind. But I don’t like Trump. I don’t trust him. I think he — in my mind, he did some good things in his policies, but I think he’s unpredictable, irrational.

And I — now, I’m working with No Labels, a group that is going to put up alternate candidates if it ends up being an election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

BURNETT: Which is very well may. And just to be clear, as I said, because you’ve been very open about, you know, your political point of view and how you voted. You did vote for Trump twice.

Will you vote for him again in any scenario?

ZEIDMAN: I hope there’s a different choice. I really — I’m going to be frank with you. I don’t like Joe Biden’s policies and I don’t think he’s fit for office.

I like Donald Trump’s policies, but he’s very — you know, emotional and erratic and I think he could change policies in an instant, if he just decides — if he just decides to. It’s kind of unpredictable.

So I really hope there’s a different choice.

BURNETT: All right. Well, Bob, thank you very much. I appreciate your time tonight.