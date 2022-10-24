Marco Rubio Says Canvasser in DeSantis Hat Brutally Attacked in Florida For Being Republican

A canvasser in a Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hat and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) t-shirt was brutally attacked in Florida, the senator said.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” tweeted Rubio on Monday.

An arrest has been made, Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo told the Miami Herald. At a rally on Sunday, Rubio mentioned the incident.

“Sadly, we get the news and we’re still waiting for details. It’s always important to have details. We’re not like these other people that always jump to conclusions, but we know this: Someone wearing a Rubio T-Shirt and a DeSantis hat was walking in a neighborhood not far from here yesterday when four individuals assaulted him, broke his nose, broke his jaw,” causing him to internally bleed, said Rubio.

The name of the canvasser has not been publicly disclosed.

