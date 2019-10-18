In a clip for a new documentary, Meghan Markle emotionally opened up about the struggles of being in the spotlight while becoming a mom.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with ITV’s Tom Bradby about the many negative articles that have been published about her in the British press while she was pregnant and after she gave birth to her son Archie earlier this year.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” Markle said.

“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Meghan reveals to ITV’s @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

Markle also thanked Bradby for asking how she was doing.

“Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she told him.

Bradby responded by asking “would it be fair to say that you’re not really OK, that it’s really been a struggle?”

“Yes,” Markle responded quietly.

The clip quickly went viral across Twitter and inspired the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan.

Insightful and disarming… #WeLoveYouMeghan is trending as a result https://t.co/Fu8RjN5eMi — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 18, 2019

Being a mom of newborn is a privilege and a blessing, but it is one of the hardest jobs ever. And doing it under the microscope of the British tabloid press has to be so challenging. #WeLoveYouMeghan and we got your back! Sending prayers and a lot of love your way. https://t.co/8XJrSrToPq — Michele L Jawando (@MicheleJawando) October 18, 2019

This is a gutting interview.

I will never understand people who tear others down for apparent gossipy sport. The family into which she’s married has a terrifying history of savagery from the press leading to death.

These are dangerous times.

More grace, please.#WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/h0YFIRBf3C — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) October 18, 2019

I so admire #MeghanMarkle for being honest, open and vulnerable about the struggles she’s faced as a new mother and very public figure. #WeLoveYouMeghan pic.twitter.com/mWpFOwVeLk — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 18, 2019

Simply asking someone if they are “okay” makes a difference. 🙏🏽#WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/dzM2im4lAm — Rebecca (@BeccaONLINE702) October 18, 2019

It takes a ton of courage for anyone to admit “I am not okay,” let alone such a highly scrutinized public figure. #WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/D0RrldBz5o — natalie g (@nataliereports) October 18, 2019

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on ITV in Britain Sunday night. The documentary will also air in the United States on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10pm Eastern on ABC stations.

Watch above, via ITV

