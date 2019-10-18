comScore

Meghan Markle Opens Up On Struggle With Fame and Motherhood in Moving Interview: ‘Not Many People Have Asked If I’m OK’

By Connor MannionOct 18th, 2019, 3:21 pm

In a clip for a new documentary, Meghan Markle emotionally opened up about the struggles of being in the spotlight while becoming a mom.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with ITV’s Tom Bradby about the many negative articles that have been published about her in the British press while she was pregnant and after she gave birth to her son Archie earlier this year.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” Markle said.

Markle also thanked Bradby for asking how she was doing.

“Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she told him.

Bradby responded by asking “would it be fair to say that you’re not really OK, that it’s really been a struggle?”

“Yes,” Markle responded quietly.

The clip quickly went viral across Twitter and inspired the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on ITV in Britain Sunday night. The documentary will also air in the United States on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10pm Eastern on ABC stations.

Watch above, via ITV

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: