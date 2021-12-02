MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Returns to His Hometown to Investigate Radicalization of Capitol Rioter Who Died Amid Attack

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin is set to launch a new podcast series, titled American Radical, on the transformation of Rosanne Boyland, who died at the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Mohyeldin is particularly tied to Boyland’s story, as they share a hometown of Kennesaw, Georgia, and was prompted to investigate her life after receiving a Facebook message from an old high school friend — Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave.

Cave reached out to Mohyeldin to inform him that his family has been looking for answers on Boyland’s transformation into a Donald Trump supporter and believer of QAnon conspiracy theories.

According to a press release, the host “picks up a trail that leads to childhood haunts, missing boyfriends, a shocking autopsy report, and down the rabbit hole of one of the most dangerous conspiracy theories in America.”

“Mohyeldin and Boyland’s family sift through painful memories and dizzying social media tirades to ask the question: how could someone’s worldview change so much, so fast?” adds the release.

“It just happened so quickly,” Boyland’s sister Blaire Boyland told Mohyeldin. “Just going from being a totally apolitical person to dying for Trump on January 6.”

While a medical examiner ruled that Boyland died of accidental acute amphetamine intoxication, according to the Washington Post, body-camera footage from Jan. 6 shows her losing consciousness while being trampled by rioters at the Capitol.

“I got my arm underneath her, that was pulling her out – pulling her out – and then another guy fell on top of her and another guy was just walking,” said Justin Winchell, a friend of Boyland’s who also attended the riot. “I mean, there was people crushed.”

Cave had previously blamed Trump for Boyland’s death while speaking to local reporters in Atlanta, highlighting that she was “passionate about her beliefs” and support for the former president:

Heartbreak. Exclusive reaction from Rosanne Boyland’s family after finding out the 34-year-old Kennesaw woman was likely crushed to death during the unrest at the US Capital yesterday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dxLvLRn0bF — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 7, 2021

“I’ve never tried to be a political person, but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th Amendment at this time,” Cave said.

The MSNBC podcast is set to launch on Sunday, December 5, and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

