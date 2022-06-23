New York Politicians React to Supreme Court Striking Down State Gun Law: ‘Will Put New Yorkers at Further Risk’

New York politicians reacted on Thursday to the Supreme Court striking down the state’s law that required people to have a reason for getting a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm outside their home.

On Twitter, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) condemned the 6-3 ruling.

“It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” she tweeted.

“In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence,” added Hochul.

New York Attorney General Letitia James did not take a side other than saying her office is “currently reviewing the decision.”

“We are currently reviewing the decision from the Supreme Court on New York’s ability to regulate who can carry firearms in public. But we will continue to do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and preserve our state’s common sense gun laws,” she tweeted.

“Put simply, this Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence. We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city,” tweeted New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) celebrated the decision:

