Nikki Haley Floats 2024 Run in New Speech: ‘Sometimes It Takes a Woman!’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley suggested on Monday she is running for president — with a quip that the “next president” will be a woman who will undo President Joe Biden’s policy.

Haley made the remark at a summit hosted by Christians United For Israel, the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States. She was making reference to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States is seeking to re-enter after withdrawing from it in 2018.

“Anything Joe Biden signs will all but guarantee that Iran gets the bomb,” said Haley. “No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this president signs any sort of deal I’ll make you a promise: “The next president will shred it on her first day in office.”

Haley received a standing ovation.

“Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman,” she added.

Haley’s remarks come amid the suggestion by former President Donald Trump —whom she served under — that he will run for a second term in 2024. Haley told The Wall Street Journal in October that, while she would talk to Trump about her plans were she to run, she suggested she wouldn’t make her decision about whether to launch a bid depending on whether Trump runs.

According to The New Yorker:

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said. He wouldn’t disclose what he’d decided. Not at first. But then he couldn’t help himself. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” His tone was conspiratorial. Was he referring to the midterm elections? He repeated after me: “Midterms.” Suddenly, he relaxed, as though my speaking the word had somehow set it free for discussion. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said. He was thinking aloud now. “I just think that there are certain assets to before,” he said. “Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people. And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run.”



