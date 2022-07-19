Chris Cuomo Applied to Be a Firefighter After CNN Booted Him But ‘Balked’ at the Time Commitment: Report

Chris Cuomo briefly flirted with the idea of moving from the world of journalism to firefighting after he was booted by CNN in December, per a new report.

According to The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright, citing two sources familiar with the situation, Cuomo applied to be a firefighter with the East Hampton Fire Department, a volunteer fire house, but “balked” when he discovered the time commitment he would need to put in. The former CNN anchor withdrew his application after learning more about the commitment from multiple fire chiefs.

East Hampton Fire Department Chief Duane Forrester told The Daily Beast that the volunteer commitment includes monthly meetings and drill exercises and each volunteer is required to answer a certain threshold of calls.

“That’s why we don’t have many celebrities,” Forrester said.

Cuomo was fired by CNN over reports he was advising his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle various sexual harassment allegations he was facing. In March, Cuomo filed a $125 million lawsuit against the company over their decision, claiming the network was actually aware of his behind the scenes consulting with his brother.

Cuomo has also been working up a comeback of a different sort, teasing something called The Chris Cuomo Project recently on his Instagram page, where he’s also posted photos with his brother who ultimately resigned from office.

Cuomo also recently posted photos and videos from Ukraine where he said he joined actor, activist, and “brother” Sean Penn who was filming a project about the Russian invasion of the country.

