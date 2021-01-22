NY Times Reporter Complains to Psaki That Biden Doesn’t Even Have a Republican Cabinet Member: Where’s the ‘Bipartisanship?’

During a briefing conducted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, New York Times White House correspondent Michael Shear cited President Joe Biden’s failure to nominate a Republican to his cabinet as an example of a failure to live up to promises of “unity” and “bipartisanship.”

On Thursday, Shear delivered a marathon question about the new administration’s commitment to bipartisanship and unity.

He told Psaki “if there’s this call for unity that the President made in his speech yesterday, but there has so far been almost no fig leaf even to the Republican Party.”

“You don’t have a Republican Cabinet member, like President Obama and, I think, President Clinton had,” he continued. “You — you know, the executive orders that he’s come out the gate have been largely designed at erasing as much of the Trump legacy as you can with executive orders, much of which the Republican Party likes and agrees with. You’ve put forth an immigration bill that has a path to citizenship but doesn’t do much of a nod towards the border security. And you’ve got a 1.9-trillion-dollar COVID relief bill that has, as folks have said, already drawn all sorts of criticism. Where is the — where is the actual action behind this idea of bipartisanship?”

“And when are we going to see one of those, you know, sort of, substantial outreaches that says, ‘This is something that, you know, the Republicans want to do, too’?”

With a laugh, Ms. Psaki told Shear “there’s a lot in there, so let me do my best here.”

“But, Mike, is unemployment insurance only an issue that Democrats in the country want?” Psaki asked in reply. “Do only Democrats want their kids to go back to schools? Do only Democrats want vaccines to be distributed across the country? That’s — we feel that that package — he feels that package is designed for bipartisan support.”

Psaki also cited movement on Senate confirmations as evidence of bipartisanship, and concluded by telling Shear “I think if you talk to Democrats — or Republicans on the Hill, which I know many of you do, they will say they’re not looking for something symbolic. They are looking for engagement. They’re looking to have a conversation. They’re looking to have a dialogue. And that’s exactly what he’s going to do.”

Biden’s immigration plan does include additional funding for border security.

Watch the clip above via The White House.

