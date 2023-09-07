NYC Mayor Eric Adams GOES OFF About Influx of Migrants: This Will ‘Destroy New York City!’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that the ongoing influx of migrants to the Big Apple will “destroy” the city.

For the past year, Adams has warned about the strain New York is facing while coping with the thousands of asylum seekers who have been bussed into the city from the south amid calls for immigration action and border security. On Wednesday, Adams held a town hall where he admitted he doesn’t see an end in sight for the migrant crisis, and he warned it will inevitably take its toll:

Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month… Now we’re getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City.

Adams also used the town hall to sound off that the city has not received enough federal government support to help them deal with this migrant influx. His remarks came as more busses full of migrants arrived in the city, and Adam says more than 110,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last April.

