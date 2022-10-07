JUST IN: Mayor Eric Adams Declares State of Emergency Over Thousands of Migrants Bused Into NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday over thousands of migrants being bused to the Big Apple.

“In the next few weeks we’ll be opening a response and humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island that will house hundreds of people who found themselves in New York City after their long journey from our Southern Border,” said Adams.

“Unless we take immediate action, that center will be full in days and we will have to open another and another and another even as winter weather arrives,” he added. “As a result of that reality, today I’m declaring a state of emergency in the city of New York and issuing an executive order. This executive order will formally direct all relevant agencies to coordinate their efforts to construct the humanitarian relief centers. We’ll also suspend certain land-use requirements to expedite this process.”

Buses of migrants have been sent from Texas to New York City amid the crisis on the Southern Border. Critics have blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for using the migrants as a stunt, while Abbott and his defenders have said they are trying to bring attention to the flow of migrants across the border.

Watch above.

