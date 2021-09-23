Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purportedly broke down in tears on Thursday after changing her vote on American funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome.”

The vote was on a proposal to contribute $1 billion toward helping Israel to replace missile interceptors damaged by its conflict with the Palestinians in May. Lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the measure, passing it by a vote of 490-9. Ocasio-Cortez originally voted against it, but changed her vote to “present.”

“AOC seems distraught,” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman noted shortly after the vote. “She is in the middle of the House floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues’ shoulders.”

AOC appears to be crying on the House floor after she changed her vote from “no” to present, during voting on funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systems. pic.twitter.com/DbcRemtdqY — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 23, 2021

AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues shoulders. https://t.co/ami3Cj44EP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 23, 2021

Why is @AOC crying? Because Jewish and Christian women and children won’t shake in terror as unguided rockets rain down on their homes and schools. https://t.co/SBQ2WWLibV

— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 23, 2021

C-SPAN footage showed Ocasio-Cortez removing her glasses as she stopped to embrace Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) while votes were being tallied.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and eight Democrats comprised the nine-member group voting against the bill. The Democrats included Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Cori Bush (MO), André Carson, (IN), Marie Newman and Chuy Garcia (IL), and Raúl Grijalva (AZ). One more Democrat, Rep. Hank Johnson (GA), joined Ocasio-Cortez in voting “present.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Defense News on Thursday the Senate would follow the House’s lead. “Iron Dome is very important and it’ll get done,” Schumer said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com