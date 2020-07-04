Ouch! Only 27 Percent of Republicans Say They’d Mind if Trump Dumped Mike Pence for Nikki Haley

Vice President Mike Pence is still on President Donald Trump’s reelection ticket, but a shockingly low percentage of Republican voters say they would find it unacceptable for Trump to replace Pence with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll, respondents were asked “Earlier you said you thought of yourself as a Republican. How would you feel if President Trump replaced Mike Pence as his running mate with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – would you say…?”

The choices given were “Excited, Acceptable, Not acceptable, Angry,” or “Undecided/Refused.”

Only six percent said they would be “angry,” and another 21 percent said they would find the switcheroo “not acceptable.”

On the plus side for Pence, only 11 percent said they would be “excited” to see Haley bump the current veep — not exactly a groundswell of support for the former South Carolina governor.

Another 35 percent said the move would be “acceptable,” while another 27 percent were undecided or refused to answer.

Pence did have 100 percent support from Black Republicans — or rather, Black Republican. According to the poll’s crosstabs, one Black voter was included in the question;s sample, and said it would be “not acceptable” to replace Pence with Haley. The thirteen Hispanic Republicans were slightly higher on Haley, with seven saying they’d be excited or find it acceptable to dump Pence, 5 saying it would not be acceptable, and one saying he or she would be “angry.”

