Parnas Attorney Openly Mocks Devin Nunes for Saying He Can’t Recall Conversations: ‘Lev Remembers’

Joseph Bondy, attorney for indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, is openly mocking House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes over a Fox News interview in which Nunes claimed not to remember conversations with Parnas that were revealed in phone records released by Congress.

On Thursday night, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum pressed Nunes about the phone records contained in the House impeachment report, which showed multiple conversations between Nunes and and Parnas.

Asked what he discussed on the calls with Parnas, Nunes replied: “I don’t even know, because I’ve never met Parnas and, like I filed in federal court, so it’s a great question because many people want to know, including myself.”

“You never had any phone conversation with him?” MacCallum asked.

“We have not been able to confirm that yet,” Nunes replied.

On Friday night, Bondy tweeted a clip from that interview, along with a derisive and ominous message.

“Hey @DevinNunes—Lev remembers what you spoke about. You don’t remember? #LetLevSpeak” Bondy wrote.

Parnas is reportedly working on a plea deal, and his attorney’s tweets indicate a willingness to testify before Congress about his contacts with Nunes and Giuliani.

