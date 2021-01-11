Reports over the past day revealed that President Donald Trump intended to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

But in a surprising development Monday night, Belichick said in a statement he’s not accepting it.

In the statement, Belichick says, “Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”

The president has been roundly condemned for inciting the riots on Capitol Hill last week and even some notable Trump supporters have expressed how appalled they are by the storming of the Capitol and the president’s response to it.

Belichick’s statement adds, “One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions. Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today. pic.twitter.com/uvLLigFlHU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

