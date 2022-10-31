Pence Connects Trump’s Election Denial to Jan. 6 In New Book: ‘The Seeds Were Being Sown for a Tragic Day in January’

Former Vice President Mike Pence connected former President Donald Trump, whom he served under, and his election denial to the Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

In his book So Help Me God, which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15, Pence recalled an Oval Office meeting with Trump following the 2020 election, which Trump lost, in which there was a dispute between campaign lawyers and Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, according to Axios, which obtained an excerpt from the book, on Monday.

“After the campaign lawyers gave a sober and somewhat pessimistic report on the state of election challenges, the outside cast of characters went on the attack … Giuliani told the president over the speakerphone, ‘Your lawyers are not telling you the truth, Mr. President,’” wrote Pence.

“Even in an office well acquainted with rough-and-tumble debates, it was a new low …. [and] went downhill from there,” he wrote.

“In the end,” wrote Pence, “that day the president made the fateful decision to put Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of the legal strategy … The seeds were being sown for a tragic day in January.”

Despite Trump calling for Pence to overturn the election results and in the aftermath of rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” the then-vice president refused to cave and instead oversaw the congressional certification of the electoral college, which Joe Biden won.

