Poll: 15 Percent of Americans Trust Biden for Covid Information, Even Fewer Trust the Media

A new poll finds that President Joe Biden is not viewed as a trustworthy source of information on Covid-19 by the vast majority of Americans, but even fewer people trust the news media.

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ teamed up to survey Americans about their thoughts on the pandemic for a poll that was released this week.

NewsNation reported:

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ’s poll about the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed what many thought: Americans are transitioning from COVID-19 concerns to economic concerns such as inflation. But it also revealed registered voters’ thoughts on masks and vaccines, who they trust and who they may vote for this November.

Several other questions in the survey stood out. For example, just over 73 percent of respondents said they were in favor of indoor mask requirements, while almost 27 percent said they opposed them.

More than 56 percent of those polled said they were in favor of requiring people to prove their vaccine status, while almost 44 percent said they were opposed to such measures.

Americans’ opinions on who they feel they can trust for information about the pandemic showed that personal doctors were viewed as the most trustworthy source.

The poll let respondents select five options for information about the pandemic. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they trust their own doctor, while almost 50 percent said they trust federal health agencies such as the CDC and the FDA.

Dr. Anthony Fauci only had the confidence of 30 percent of respondents.

Meanwhile, respondents to the poll expressed they eye Biden’s information about the pandemic with skepticism. The president was viewed as a trustworthy source of Covid information by only 15 percent of those who participated in the survey.

The news media came in dead last. A mere 10 percent of those who responded to the poll said they view reporting on the pandemic as being trustworthy.

The poll surveyed 1,013 registered voters online and reported differing margins of error per question. Click here and here to view the survey’s full findings.

