Watch This Hysterically Bad Ramble From Kamala Harris When Confronted on Whether the White House’s Covid Strategy Isn’t Working

Vice President Kamala Harris offered a…roundabout word salad of a response when questioned on whether the Biden administration needs to change strategies with regard to Covid.

NBC’s Craig Melvin held a wide-ranging interview with Harris where he asked her at what point does the White House admit that their current approach to Covid is ineffectual. He made this point by referring to the six former Biden advisers who’ve written that the president needs to reorient his strategy and focus on helping America learn to how live with the coronavirus forever.

“Is it time [for a shift in strategy]?” Melvin asked Harris. The vice president responded thusly:

It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.

Harris eventually managed to offer a more cohesive point that “we still have a number of people that’s in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated and could be vaccinated and we are urging them to get vaccinated, because it will save their life.”

Melvin countered by asking what does the administration say about people who’ve simply decided they won’t get vaccinated, who are adamant “they’re just not going to do it.”

“I don’t believe in giving up on people,” Harris retorted.

Harris’ remarks come while the White House remains under fire for the national shortage of Covid tests while the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the country.

Watch above, via NBC.

