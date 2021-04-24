Pool Reporter From Conservative Paper Notes VP Kamala Harris’ ‘Luxurious’ Airplane and Fancy ‘Taxpayer-Subsidized’ Seats

A White House pool reporter for the conservative Daily Mail took extensive notice of the “luxurious” Air Force Two plane that Vice President Kamala Harris used for her flight to New Hampshire Friday.

David Martosko of Daily Mail TV was the pool reporter assigned to VP Harris’ trip to to Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire, and he filed a detailed report about the aircraft that was being subbed in for the usual Air Force Two aircraft, with the subject line “VPOTUS travel pool report #2: Tiny, posh plane”:

Pool has boarded a far smaller and more luxurious aircraft than is typical for White House press travel. It’s an Air Force C-37a, the military version of a Gulfstream V jet. We’re told the landing strip in Laconia New Hampshire is too short for the C-32 aircraft (a military-modified Boeing 757) that usually carry U.S. vice presidents. There were two other planes lined up alongside us on the tarmac, including one bearing the familiar AF1/AF2 aircraft livery. Otherwise all three looked identical. The other unmarked plane has departed, giving us a clear view of VPOTUS’s plane and her arrival path. Your pooler is camped out, eating a provided bagged breakfast in a blue taxpayer-subsidized first-class-style seat whose only rival onboard is a side-facing sofa in the forward cabin.

The plane costs about a quarter less to operate than the larger version, and the news outlets are responsible to reimburse the government for their reporters’ seats on trips like this, even fancy ones.

While in New Hampshire, the vice president held a listening session on the American Jobs Plan’s investments in broadband at New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth, then toured IBEW Local 490 in Concord.

