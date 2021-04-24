Biden Administration Says U.S. Embassies Can Fly Rainbow Flag, Reversing Trump-Era Ban on LGBTQ Display

President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that U.S. embassies can fly the rainbow flag during Pride Month, reversing a Trump-era ban on such displays of LGBTQ solidarity.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement via diplomatic cable, according to The New York Times:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has authorized U.S. diplomatic missions across the world to fly the rainbow pride flag on the same pole as the American flag at embassies and consulates, according to a State Department cable reviewed by The New York Times. The action reversed a decision by the Trump administration, which rejected requests from embassies to raise it on their flag poles during the month of June, which in the United States and many other countries is Pride month. According to the cable and a State Department official, Mr. Blinken authorized diplomats to fly the pride flag before May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and to continue their display at diplomatic outposts through the month of June.

The announcement represents the fulfillment of a promise that Blinken made during his confirmation hearing. During the Trump presidency, not all embassies went along with the ban.

