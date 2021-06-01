South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R) home was vandalized on Monday with graffiti related to the Antifa movement.

“In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity,” Mace wrote in a Tuesday message on Twitter. “Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics.”

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Pictures of the graffiti, which Mace shared on social media, revealed phrases including “All politicians are bastards,” “No gods,” and “Pass the PRO Act,” a reference to legislation proposed by House Democrats that would revise labor laws. The graffiti also included several circled versions of the circled letter “A,” a call sign associated with the left-wing Antifa.

Mace was first elected to the House in 2020, where she has sought to straddle the political aisle. She was one of just four Republicans to abstain from the vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in January.

“There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” she added in her statement on Tuesday. “I’m concerned too for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior. As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch.”

