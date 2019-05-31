Pro-Trump evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress condemned Disney as “insane” and “blinded by evil” for its threat to pull production out of Georgia if that state implements a recently passed law that would effectively ban abortion after six weeks: “They want to murder and support the murder of their future audience.”

Speaking to Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network, Jeffress, who has a long track record of making outrageous comments and harboring extremist beliefs, was reacting to corporate threats by Disney and Netflix to leave the state over a new “fetal heartbeat” law.

Last month, Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed an abortion bill that would prohibit terminating a pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens at around the six-week mark. The new law was immediately challenged in court by the ACLU and has not yet been implemented.

Earlier in the week, Disney CEO Bob Iger told Reuters it would be “very difficult” for his company to keep producing TV shows and movies in Georgia if the law were to take effect. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Jeffress, however, seemed untroubled by the potential departure of millions of dollars of revenue from the state. “I would say let them go and don’t let the door hit them on the backside,” he told Dobbs. “For Disney to do this when their whole market is children. They want to murder and support the murder of their future audience.”

“That is not only not good morals, it’s not good business either,” he added, referring to Disney’s decision. “They are insane, blinded by evil in their support of abortion.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

