Protestors Hold ‘Noise Demonstration’ at Postmaster General’s Home Over Mail-in Ballot Fight: ‘We’ve Got a Serious Problem With Democracy’

On Saturday morning, a significant group of hecklers and protesters gathered outside of United States Postal Service (USPS) postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s residence in downtown Washington, D.C. to voice opposition to the mail carrier allegedly aiding to restrict mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election in November.

The protesters could be heard blowing horns with pots and spoons in hand to serve as noise-makers in front of Dejoy’s home. Protestors also shoved fake ballots into the postmaster general’s door bars.

Protesters are making their way to the Postmaster General’s house for what they call a “wake-up call” pic.twitter.com/swK0CEboPv — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020

WATCH: Group of protesters stages “noise demonstration” Saturday outside of USPS postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s home in Washington, D.C., amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election (📹: @wusa9) https://t.co/nwsGv1JrU3 pic.twitter.com/fmi64YfhZ6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2020

According to the local Washington, D.C. CBS news station, WUSA9, the “demonstration was organized by the direct action group Shut Down D.C.”

“We’re in the middle of a historic pandemic and as many as 40 percent of Americans plan on casting their ballot by mail. If we can’t rely on those ballots getting to where they need to go, we’ve got a serious problem with democracy,” Patrick Young, an organizer with Shut Down D.C. told WUSA9.

The uproar from the demonstrators comes in light of the USPS declaring that they would be unable to guarantee that all mail-in ballots will be returned to their respective precincts to be counted in time — due to the volume of ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the USPS did announce that they would halt the removal of mailboxes until after the election.

