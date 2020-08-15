President Donald Trump is slated to hold a news conference Saturday evening at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf property – instead of partaking in the original plan of throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game. The topic of the news conference, in true Trump fashion, has yet to be disclosed.

The last-minute public event added to the president’s schedule will occur after 5 PM EST.

Trump has added a 5 PM “news conference” at his Bedminster golf club to his public schedule. pic.twitter.com/8b1cJ5Lb5x — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2020

The President was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the Yankees game tonight in New York but canceled because of his “strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else.” Here is the President’s public schedule for the day pic.twitter.com/GWzB1rmZqx — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) August 15, 2020

Trump, who was scheduled to toss out the first pitch at the Yankees game Saturday evening, pulled the plug on the outing in late July due to what he billed as a need to “focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy, and much else.”

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

UPDATE: Trump tweeted Saturday evening that the news conference will now be held at 5:30 PM EST.

News Conference at 5:30 P.M. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

