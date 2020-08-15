comScore

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference At Bedminster, New Jersey Property

By Zachary PetrizzoAug 15th, 2020, 4:55 pm

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a news conference Saturday evening at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf property – instead of partaking in the original plan of throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game. The topic of the news conference, in true Trump fashion, has yet to be disclosed.

The last-minute public event added to the president’s schedule will occur after 5 PM EST.

Trump, who was scheduled to toss out the first pitch at the Yankees game Saturday evening, pulled the plug on the outing in late July due to what he billed as a need to “focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy, and much else.”

UPDATE: Trump tweeted Saturday evening that the news conference will now be held at 5:30 PM EST.

