Report: Social Media Platforms Failing to Address Reported Anti-Semitic Content

Social media platforms have failed to address reported anti-Semitic content, according to a new British report.

Over a six-week period earlier this year, the U.K.-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reported anti-Jewish content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok – only for 84 percent of those posts to not be acted upon by those social media companies, with Facebook and Twitter having the “poorest rate of enforcement action,” said CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed in the introduction of the report, which was released on Friday.

Flagged content included, but was not limited to, Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“We believe this sample to be a fraction of the anti-Semitic content hosted on major platforms and endemic to Big Tech’s failure to address the hatred that its platforms host,” said Ahmed.

“The unchecked proliferation of antisemitic posts across these major platforms is a measure of the spread of white supremacy and hate across social media,” he added. “To protect our communities and fundamental precepts of tolerance and democracy, legislators and platforms must act now.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com