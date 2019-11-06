Rob Reiner Warns About Trump’s Violent Rhetoric: ‘Sociopath’ Trump Will ‘Do Anything to Win’

Award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric, calling Trump a “sociopath” who will “do anything to win” — including ratcheting up the rhetoric.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah interviewed Reiner — a frequent and vocal critic of Trump — and asked him about the possibility Trump would escalate his rhetoric during the 202 election.

“Between now and next year, are you worried that Trump is going to really ratchet it up, the rhetoric, to the point of invoking violent imagery?” Obeidallah asked, adding “I mean, during 2016 he said punch the guy in the face.”

During a February 2016 interview, Trump expressed a desire to punch a protester in the face, and lamented the “old days” when a protester would be taken out “on a stretcher.”

“He’s done it, he’s done it already, he’s going to continue to do it,” Reiner said, adding “He is a desperate guy who is sick in his soul. He is a sociopath who is empty inside and he’ll do anything, anything to try and win, and that means destroying…”

Reiner rattled off a few of Trump’s transgressions, saying “He did it already. He trashed the gold star parents. He trashed a war hero. He’ll do anything to win.”

“And he’ll lie, and luckily he has between 30 – 40 percent of the public that will believe anything he says,” Reiner continued, adding “So, it’s scary we just have to drive our vote out. I’m telling you if he either doesn’t get removed through the impeachment process or he wins re-election that will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.”

Trump supporters in Pennsylvania this week told CNN they’d still consider voting for Trump if he shot someone, and Trump’s lawyers have argued in court that he could not be investigated for such an act as long as he is in office.

