President Donald Trump’s fantasy of thoroughfare-related violence came to vivid life in federal court, as Trump attorney William Consovoy literally argued that Trump could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not be criminally investigated while still in office.

On Wednesday, Consovoy appeared in federal appeals court to argue on Trump’s behalf in the case of Trump v. Vance, a lawsuit seeking to withhold Trump’s tax returns from being released to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

During the proceeding, Judge Denny Chin of the Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit asked Consovoy about the extent of the immunity being claimed on Trump’s behalf.

“Your position, as you said a moment ago, is that the immunity is absolute?” Judge Chin asked, adding “and so if the president were to commit a crime, no matter how heinous, whether he did it before he took office or whether he did it after he took office, he could not be the subject of any, even, investigation, that’s the position?”

“Yes, until, of course Congress retains the impeachment power, and on the other side of impeachment, as the text of the Constitution makes clear, the president, like all other citizens, is subject to the laws and jurisdiction of states and the federal government alike.”

Later in the hearing, Chin drilled down further on that claim of immunity, specifically asking about Trump’s own famous hypothetical, that he could “stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

“What’s your view on the 5th Avenue example?” Chin asked, adding “Local authorities couldn’t investigate, they couldn’t do anything about it?”

“I think once a president is removed from office, any local authority, it’s not a permanent immunity…” Consovoy began.

“Well I’m talking about while in office,” Chin said. “That’s the hypo. Nothing could be done, that’s your position?”

“That is correct. That is correct,” Consovoy said.

Tune in tomorrow, when Consovoy is expected to cite the landmark I Know You Are v. What Am I decision, and argue that Fist Ball does, indeed, beat them all.

Listen above, via C-SPAN.

