In a rant against that both referenced “dirty cops” responsible for George Floyd‘s death as well as “crooked cops” whose investigations of Donald Trump were “horrific,” Fox News host Sean Hannity repeatedly insisted he was not comparing the two situations.

During his Tuesday night show, Hannity led off a segment applauding the speech of NYPD union boss Mike O’Meara, who bitterly complained that the public must stop treating cops “like thugs” in the wake of a viral video that captured the vicious, alleged murder of the unarmed Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers.

“You know what? They are right. They deserve better,” Hannity exclaimed. “The vast majority of officers serve with honor and distinction, and it is a dangerous job. Now because of the actions of Minneapolis, the actions of one officer, the inaction of three the officers, What, we are going to have character association of all cops, violence against cops, rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, a daily occurrence in the United States of America?”

“This has to stop. And yes, there are bad apples within some police departments. There are dirty cops,” Hannity acknowledged before swiftly pivoting to his complaints about the federal probes of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian election interference and the firing of the former FBI Director James Comey. “In fact, no program on cable news, on the radio, has been spending more time exposing the bad actors on the federal level: seventh floor, FBI, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, remember those names?”

“Yes, they abuse their power,” Hannity added. “What did Joe DiGenova say? ‘Dirty cops.’ Not the 99%. How many times have I said 1%? Not the 99. We’ve got to make the distinction. We don’t rush to judgment. You don’t make broad sweeping generalizations. For years, we on this program have investigated FISA abuse, premeditated fraud, prosecutorial misconduct, unlawful government spying. We were right. We exposed how corrupt high-ranking law enforcement officials tried to rig an election and destroy Donald Trump at all costs. To overturn an election.”

“Even the president himself, it’s not the same thing as what happened to George Floyd, but it’s horrific. He was a victim of corrupt cops,” Hannity said, before insisting he wasn’t conflating the two before lapsing right back to pointing out the similarities. “Now, again, not the same circumstances, I’m not making any comparison, a bad cop is a bad cop. And by all means, by the way, the damage was real to the country, the damage in Minneapolis is real to the country, and that the case what was done in the George Floyd case should never happen. We know how a few malignant individuals can destroy lives and wreak havoc and, without a doubt, there are important reforms that this country will make and can make and we can always get better and we’ll details those coming up tonight, including measures from the Trump administration.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

