Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a warning to American users of the Chinese-developed social media video app TikTok during a Monday night appearance on The Laura Ingraham Show.

Host Laura Ingraham noted that the popular app has been banned by India, and Australia is considering the same action, “saying that it was full of mass surveillance and propaganda and that it had the ability to feed information straight to Beijing.” She then asked plainly “shouldn’t with be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, especially TikTok?”

“We have worked on these issues for a long time,” Secretary Pompeo replied. “We’ve gone all over the world and making real progress declaring them a danger to American national security.”

Pompeo then revealed that the Trump administration is considering banning Chinese apps in the United States. “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, we will get it right. I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it something we are looking at.”

Ingraham finished the interview by asking Washington’s top diplomat “Would you recommend that people download that app on their phones?” “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo replied.

TikTok responded to Pompeo’s comments in a statement reported by CNN:

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US,” the statement read. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

