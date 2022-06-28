Secret Service agents are reportedly prepared to testify that then-President Donald Trump didn’t reach for the steering wheel in his limousine following his rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel,” tweeted NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander on Tuesday.

“New: Source close to the Secret Service tells [ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas] to expect the Secret Service to push back against any allegation of an assault against an agent or President Trump reaching for the steering wheel,” tweeted ABC News executive producer John Santucci.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former senior adviser to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified on Tuesday in front of the Jan 6. House select committee she’d been told Trump tried to take the wheel as his motorcade drove to the White House. Trump had just informed rally attendees he would be joining them at the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

Hutchinson testified,

So once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby [Engel, the head of his security detail], he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, we’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure. We’re going back to the West Wing. The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, “I’m the F-ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now.” To which Bobby responded, “Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.” The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and Mr., when [Secret Service official] Mr. [Tony] Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

In a statement, the Secret Service said, according to CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, it will respond to Hutchinson’s allegation about the supposed incident with Trump trying to grab the steering wheel.

“U.S. Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony,” said the agency.

