‘I’m the F***ing President!’ Trump Tried to Choke Secret Service Agent and Commandeer Limo When They Wouldn’t Take Him to Capitol

Then-President Donald Trump flipped out and had a physical altercation inside the presidential limo when Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol on January 6.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a front-row witness to the events surrounding the day, delivered bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing, including the wild scene in a presidential SUV as Trump pulled away from his “Stop the Steal” rally – still convinced he was going on to the Capitol.

In riveting testimony, Hutchinson told the committee that Trump cursed his Secret Service detail out and even physically attacked Robert Engel, the head of his security detail — at one point grabbing the wheel — when he was informed they would not take him to the Capitol:

So once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, we’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure. We’re going back to the West Wing. The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, “I’m the F-ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now” To which Bobby responded, “Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.” The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engels grabbed his arm, said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and Mr., when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

Watch above via CNN.

