Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday faulted the Trump administration for disarray in Afghanistan, telling members of Congress he did not “inherit” a plan.

He made the comment in response to a question from Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where Blinken appeared to testify. “When you came into office … we were committed to pulling everyone out of Afghanistan within three months, by May 1st,” Sherman noted. “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way?”

“We inherited a deadline,” Blinken replied. “We did not inherit a plan.”

“So no plan at all,” Sherman reaffirmed. He said it was “amazing” the situation in Afghanistan “wasn’t much worse” before rhetorically asking Blinken to explain what the United States gained from the Taliban in return for a Trump-era deal that released 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Blinken provided a more somber answer, saying the Taliban provided “few commitments,” though he noted the agreement included a promise not to attack U.S. forces or allies, as well as a commitment not to provide safe haven to al Qaeda.

