Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Friday he would “consider” impeaching President Donald Trump if House Democrats proposed it.

“The House, if they come together and have a process, I will consider whatever articles they might move,” Sasse said in a morning interview on CBS. “I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office.”

The Constitution requires two-thirds of the Senate to convict a president in an impeachment process, making Trump’s impeachment prior to his departure from office unlikely. Democrats hold just half of the Senate’s seats after Tuesday’s two run-off elections in Georgia.

Congressional Democrats already attempted to impeach Trump in 2020, on two separate charges of abusing his power and of obstructing Congress. One Republican senator, Mitt Romney (UT), joined Democrats in voting to convict the president on the charge that he abused power. That effort failed 52-48.

“He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” Sasse added. “He acted against that. What he did was wicked.”

He also said there was an “investigation” underway to learn why the National Guard wasn’t deployed during Wednesday’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been involved in an investigation that started last night trying to understand why the National Guard was not deployed as the people’s house was under assault,” Sasse said. “When the mayor and the chief of police were calling on the Pentagon to make sure that they were getting the back-up they needed from the National Guard, the National Guard wasn’t deployed for hours as the House was being taken over, the Capitol — the House and the Senate were being taken over by these violent thugs.”

