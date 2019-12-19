Democratic Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow called President Donald Trump’s attack on deceased Congressman John Dingell “disgusting,” and said it was something that people in her state “will remember.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, contributor Elise Jordan asked Stabenow to weigh in on Trump’s comments, in which he suggested that the late congressman was “looking up” from Hell.

Recounting an alleged conversation with Dingell’s widow, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Trump said she had thanked him for the steps taken to memorialize her late husband, and said “He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled.”

“Maybe he’s looking up I don’t know?” Trump said.

“Senator, I know that I probably shouldn’t be surprised anymore by Donald Trump’s cruelty, but his comments last night about the late Congressman John Dingell really, it was yet another low of lows, what do you make Donald Trump choosing to single out the late congressman last night in Michigan?” Jordan asked.

“You know, I share your description of it, I think it was mean, cruel, disgusting, and I wish I could say it was surprising,” Stabenow said, adding “After hearing him speak about my friend John McCain over and over again, and his disrespect, it is just one more day in how he operates, which is very very concerning.”

“And for people in Michigan who loved, respected, honored John Dingell, it is, you know, something that people will remember,” Stabenow said.

As co-host Willie Geist noted in an earlier segment, Congressman Dingell routinely won reelection to his seat with upwards of 70 percent support in his district. In 2016, Trump won the state by just over ten thousand votes, but has led most Democratic challengers in recent head-to-head general election polls.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

