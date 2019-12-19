Joe Scarborough Says Trump’s Attack on Deceased Congressman John Dingell ‘Beyond Sick’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that President Donald Trump’s attack on deceased Michigan Democratic Congressman John Dingell was “beyond sick,” but that “we’ve grown accustomed” to this sort of thing from Trump.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski played video of Trump’s Michigan rally, during which Trump speculated that Congressman Dingell may be “looking up” from Hell.

Scarborough introduced the clip by noting that Trump has previously made a similar crack about deceased Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, and praised Dingell after the clip. He noted that Dingell was the “longest-serving member of Congress in American history,” and that he “committed himself to working-class voters in a way that Donald Trump would never understand.”

“So what was said last night in Michigan was beyond sick, Willie, but it’s something that we’ve grown accustomed to, I guess,” Scarborough told co-host, Willie Geist.

“It’s appalling, and just because it’s Donald Trump and we’re used to it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pause and call it appalling,” Geist said, adding “That’s the most powerful man on the face of the earth, there’s a grieving widow in Debbie Dingell, Congresswoman Dingell, whose pain, she said last night, was made much worse by that as she approaches her first holidays without her husband of 38 years John Dingell.”

Panelist Jon Meacham observed that “Donald Trump attacks those things which he is not, and which other people esteem,” and suggested that “we ascribe a complexity to him that he doesn’t merit. He’s pretty transparent here, he’s a creature of appetite and ambition and ego.”

Meacham also slammed Trump for his expectation of gratitude from Congresswoman Dingell, saying “it was this sense of ‘I have power, why aren’t they grateful to me? I lowered the flag,’ and that is the language of a dictator and a king. It’s not the language of an American president.”

The official position of the White House, as expressed by press secretary Stephanie Grisham, is that Trump was “counter-punching” when he attacked the deceased, iconic congressman.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

