Stephen Moore Lets Fly After Failed Bid for Fed: Liberals Are ‘Stupid and Evil’

Days after withdrawing his name from consideration from a seat on the Fed, economist Stephen Moore is absolutely livid at the constituency he believes sunk his chances.

Appearing on the America First radio show with Sebastian Gorka Monday (in a segment flagged by CNN KFile reporter Andrew Kaczynski), Moore raged against the Left for what he termed a “campaign” against him.

“Why did they run this campaign against me? Because they were terrified of me,” Moore said.

The economist and former CNN contributor withdrew from consideration after various sexist comments were unearthed. A controversial prospect from the outset, opposition from GOP senators seemed to doom his chances.

But during the radio interview Monday, Moore’s ire was directed towards the other side.

“We always have this debate: Are liberals just stupid or are they evil?” Moore said. “I don’t know — after this, I think they’re stupid and evil.”

Listen above, via Salem Radio Network. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 10:30 mark.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com