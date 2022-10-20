Nicolle Wallace Mocks Former Trump Adviser for Praising Liz Truss Last Month: ‘Did They Think We Wouldn’t Find That?’

Nicolle Wallace had a grand old time reacting to a clip of former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore hailing outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month.

Truss announced she intends to resign the premiership this week after only six weeks in office. She became embroiled in controversy when she proposed heavy tax cuts benefitting wealthy Brits. The mere introduction of the plan prompted major economic turmoil in the country, as markets and the pound went tumbling.

According to a poll released this week, 80% of Brits view Truss unfavorably, while just 10% have a favorable opinion of her. She is the least popular prime minister in the history of polling.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said on Thursday.

On Thursday’s Deadline: White House, Wallace played footage of Moore on Fox Business Network on Sept. 26.

“I love what Liz Truss is doing,” Moore told Fox Business host Stuart Varney at the time. “I think it’s exactly the right agenda of cutting taxes, reducing government spending, deregulating, moving back towards fossil fuels. It’s exactly what the United States should be doing.”

Moore added, “As my friend Larry Kudlow would say, the cavalry is coming.”

Indeed, Kudlow – a Fox Business host – regularly tells viewers “the cavalry is coming” in reference to the anticipated Republican wave in November’s midterm elections.

Wallace offered her reaction.

“Did they think we wouldn’t find that?” she asked. “That was less than a month ago. That was Stephen Moore – Heritage Foundation fellow, he once served as economic adviser to Donald Trump himself – heaping praise on an economic plan and set of policies that would ultimately result in the shortest term for the U.K. prime minister ever. Ever!”

Wallace could have also needled the aforementioned Kudlow, who during his Sept. 23 show said, “The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan, which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

