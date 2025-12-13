Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) accused Stephen Moore, a former economic advisor to President Donald Trump, of using “DNC talking points” to defend the president during a CNN panel.

Moskowitz and Moore joined Abby Phillip on Saturday for CNN’s Saturday Morning Table for Five and during a discussion on affordability and Trump lashing out at bad economic polling as “fake,” Moskowitz accused Moore of spinning the economy the way loyal Democrats would under former President Joe Biden.

Moore denied there is any spin to Trump and affordability.

“We have the highest wages and salaries in history. We have hundreds of billions of dollars capital coming into the country. We have gasoline prices at their lowest levels in five years. I mean, I could go on and on and on,” Moore told the panel.

“So this is the greatest economy of all time?” Moskowitz asked.

Moore declared it is a “golden age.”

“We’re in the golden age?” Moskowitz said, who argued the American people remain concerned about inflation and that money Trump touts is coming into the country is not directly affecting the people.

“Of all time? Maybe not. The Reagan years were maybe better than that. But, look, the point is you got the stock market now, you know, we got 150 million people who have money in the stock market,” Moore told the congressman.

“I mean, these are like DNC talking points from a year ago. Stock market’s great!” Moskowitz shot back.

Moore argued the difference was inflation and the economy were worse under Biden. The economic advisor insisted circumstances will get better “next year” and blamed Biden’s administration for high costs.

“That’s clearly what people are really concerned about, the high prices of things,” he said. “87% of the high prices that people are complaining about happened under Biden. Now I get it, you it’s always hard to blame your predecessor, but it is a good economy. It’s gonna get better next year.”

Check out the exchange below:

STEPHEN MOORE: The difference between Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden and Donald Trump is the economy really did stink when Jimmy Carter was president. The economy really did stink when Joe Biden was president. And we actually have, just in terms of looking at the statistics, and maybe you’re right, people aren’t interested in the statistics, but we have seven million open jobs at an all-time record. We have the highest wages and salaries in history. We have hundreds of billions of dollars capital coming into the country. We have gasoline prices at their lowest levels in five years. I mean, I could go on and on and on. JARED MOSKOWITZ: So this is the greatest economy of all time? MOORE: It’s a golden age. MOSKOWITZ: We’re in the golden age? MOORE: Of all time? Maybe not. The Reagan years were maybe better than that. But, look, the point is you got the stock market now, you know, we got 150 million people who have money in the stock market. MOSKOWITZ: I mean, these are like DNC talking points from a year ago. Stock market’s great! MOORE: No, but it wasn’t though. I mean, the economy stunk when Biden was president. MOSKOWITZ: The stock market was at 45. MOORE: Okay, you guys were talking about inflation, right? And that’s clearly what people are really concerned about, the high prices of things. 87% of the high prices that people are complaining about happened under Biden. Now I get it, you it’s always hard to blame your predecessor, but it is a good economy. It’s gonna get better next year.

Watch above via CNN.