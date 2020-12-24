Super-Spreading Christmas Cheer: Air Travel Breaks Pandemic Record Despite CDC Travel Warnings

The TSA screened 1,191,123 air travelers Wednesday, breaking the previous coronavirus pandemic record set after Thanksgiving, despite public health warnings to avoid traveling during the holidays this year.

Even after recent warnings by the Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, not to travel during the holidays, this week has seen a crush of TSA screenings that shattered records for the pandemic area:

Yesterday, December 23rd, the TSA screened 1,191,123 people at airport checkpoints nationwide. By comparison, 2.49 million people passed through security last year on that day, December 23rd 2019. Officials say more than 6 million travelers have been screened since last Friday, December 18. This, despite warnings from the CDC and other agencies against traveling for the holidays. And now there’s a new concern, with a new, more contagious mutation of COVID-19 detected in the United Kingdom.

“Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the CDC warned earlier this month.

“Stay at home as much as you can, keep your interactions to the extent possible to members of the same household … This cannot be business as usual this Christmas because we’re already in a very difficult situation, and we’re going to make it worse, if we don’t do something about it,” Dr. Fauci told The Washington Post this week, saying that extensive holiday travel could cause catastrophic spread of the virus.

Those warnings appear not to have taken, at least not with 6 million Americans, and counting.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]